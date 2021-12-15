Jennifer Garner Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Jennifer Garner because we think you'll like her picks. Jennifer is a paid spokesperson for Neutrogena. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Actress Jennifer Garner always seems to have that effortlessly beautiful look going on. The mother of three is all about looking "normal," even describing her beauty routine as "low-key" during a recent interview with Today. She explained, "I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I'm dressed up, I like that my kids are like, 'Woo, look at my mom!'"

We all love Jennifer for her refreshing, relatable approach to...well, just about everything. Even her beauty routine is just so relatable, simple, and very budget-friendly. What more could you want? In addition to talking with Today, the star also shared some product recommendations with Well+Good.

Trust Jennifer's picks. Your hair, skin, and wallet will thank you for these products.