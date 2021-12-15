Why Kaitlin Olson Says the Characters in It's Always Sunny Will Never "Grow and Be Better People"

There have been 15 seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and yet Dee, Mac, Charlie, Dennis and Frank are as immature as ever.
The characters' inability to grow up is one of the main reasons the FX series is so funny, and Kaitlin Olson promises that will never change. She told E! News in a recent interview, "We want them to sort of never learn their lesson and grow and be better people."
"It's kind of one of the things that's funniest to me about my character in particular because why would this person continue to try and impress these guys and be friends with them and want their approval after all this time?" she said. "She's just trying to prove herself to them and has been for 15 years. That's completely ridiculous."
But this season, fans are getting a better idea of the gang's origins, with episode three taking viewers back to the day Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) bought Paddy's pub.
In the flashback, Dee has her own group of friends and she's genuinely sweet Dee, but then, as she and her friends are performing a roller-skating routine, she hits her head and becomes the person we know today.
This was an exciting moment for Kaitlin, who has always wondered why Dee is, well, Dee. She said, "It was just funny to have Dee be such a sweet, kind person, and have all the guys be really nice to her because in her current life her dream is to have that back, but she doesn't remember being nice in the first place."
As for how this episode came about, the Hacks actress shared, "I think that's sort of born of us wanting to explore, like, what else can we talk about? We are a satire and the world is always giving us stories. But what else would be interesting? What haven't you seen before? What haven't we explored? And them as young people—we really haven't seen much of. So, that was sort of the impetus for that story line."
Regarding that hilarious premiere in which the gang has a Forrest Gump moment and somehow plays a role in every major event of the 2020 election, Kaitlin said the team simply couldn't resist.
"We don't really ever need to get political, but you can't just ignore what happened in 2020," she explained. "Because we're a satire, we've gotta comment on it. And we're also a comedy and I think pointing out and poking fun at extremes on all sides is kind of just funny for everyone."
Kaitlin also dished on Rob's documentary about the Wrexham football team he bought with Ryan Reynolds. She described it as a "really special" project but is still getting used to the idea of being followed by cameras.
"A camera crew showed up at my house and I was like, 'Oh, hold on let me think it through,'" she joked. "You'll see me a little bit but this is really one of Rob's projects I want to sit back and watch and enjoy and support and appreciate."
Yes, she might be an actress who performs for the masses but Kaitlin admitted, "I don't want to pretend there's not a camera there and be myself. It's very weird. I don't know how all the Real Housewives do it if I'm being honest."
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is streaming now on FX on Hulu.