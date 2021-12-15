Below Deck's Heather Chase Apologizes for Saying the N-Word

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck star Heather Chase has issued an apology for using a racial slur on the show.

On Monday's episode of the Bravo reality series, the chief stewardess, who is white, said the N-word twice, both times in front of co-star and deckhand Rayna Lindsey, who is Black.

"I am sorry for the hurt my ignorance caused Rayna in tonight's episode," Chase wrote on Instagram. "While I apologized to Rayna throughout the season, I cannot express enough how truly remorseful I am. Part of my responsibility as Chief Stewardess is to provide a welcoming, safe environment for the crew and I fell short. Over the past nine months since this episode was filmed, I have learned how my words and actions can affect others and I vow to do better in the future."

In the episode, there are two instances of Chase using the word. First, while out with the crew, Lindsey used the word, and Chase repeated it. Later, Chase and fellow cast mate Jake Foulger were rapping with censored expletives while drinking beer. Lindsey, standing nearby, tells her, "You cannot say [N-word], you're white as [expletive]," adding, "That's cancel culture. Better be careful when you say the N-word. They'll cancel you so hard."