Kathy Hilton's Future on RHOBH Revealed – Don't Worry It's All Hunky Dory

It looks like it's all going to be hunky dory.

Kathy Hilton will return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and we cannot wait. On Dec. 15, E! News confirmed with a source that the popular reality show will welcome back the fan favorite for season 12.

TMZ reported on Dec. 14 that Kathy would be back in front of cameras after allegedly holding out for more money during contract negotiations. It took several weeks for the both the star and producers to come to an agreement that will see Kathy continue to make regular appearances on the show.

The socialite mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton has had a busy year creating pop icon catchphrases as well as planning Paris' wedding and making appearances on two other shows: Netflix's Cooking With Paris and Peacock's Paris in Love.

"The reason I'm not back yet is I've just been doing a wedding," Kathy exclusively told E! News on Tuesday, Nov. 23, referring to Paris' three-day nuptials. "Everybody speculates and all that, but I've been busy and haven't had a chance to really focus and talk with my team and see, you know, what's going on."