How RHOM's Julia Lemigova Feels Being the First LGBT Real Housewife Ever Cast

Watch : Who Trash Talked Andy Cohen in New "Real Housewives" Book?

A Real Housewives first.

The Real Housewives of Miami is finally returning to TV after eight years off the air, and when the new season premieres tomorrow, Dec. 16, on Peacock, fans will be introduced to the first LGBTQ+ Housewife ever cast on a franchise: meet Julia Lemigova.

The stunning former Russian beauty queen and mom is married to famed pro tennis player Martina Navratilova.

E! News chatted exclusively with Julia to find out everything you need to know about her, her fascinating family and what to expect this season from RHOM's first same-sex couple. Read on for our exclusive Q&A with the new RHOM star.

She's Best Friends With One RHOM O.G. Housewife

"My dear friend Adriana [de Moura] introduced me to the group and I'm so glad she did," Julia said of joining the show. "I couldn't believe it at first that I'm actually going to be doing something like that and when it became real it was just this overwhelming, exciting, happy feeling to emerge myself in a completely new adventure and universe."