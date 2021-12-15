Would Mariah Carey Ever Challenge Beyoncé to a Verzuz Battle? She Says...

Watch : Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays

Who run the world? These two.

During an exclusive interview with E! about her new holiday Mariah Menu collaboration with McDonald's, Mariah Carey revealed the answer we've all been waiting for.

When asked if she would ever challenge Beyoncé to a Verzuz battle, she said, "I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she's done for the world and everything else."

When pressed, she said, "I'd be disrespecting myself and I'm not going to do that, because it's Christmas time."

Carey went on to express even more holiday cheer as she explained that she loves this time of the year, which she spends in her studio making music and spending quality time with her whole family.

"I decorate, but it's not the same as the actual moment when I'm in the snow with my kids and we're having that moment. It's a real thing."