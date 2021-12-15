E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Would Mariah Carey Ever Challenge Beyoncé to a Verzuz Battle? She Says...

Mariah Carey sat down with E! for an exclusive interview and revealed her thoughts on a potential diva-off with Beyoncé. Will our Christmas wish come true?

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 15, 2021 4:07 PMTags
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays

Who run the world? These two.  

During an exclusive interview with E! about her new holiday Mariah Menu collaboration with McDonald's, Mariah Carey revealed the answer we've all been waiting for.

When asked if she would ever challenge Beyoncé to a Verzuz battle, she said, "I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she's done for the world and everything else." 

When pressed, she said, "I'd be disrespecting myself and I'm not going to do that, because it's Christmas time."

Carey went on to express even more holiday cheer as she explained that she loves this time of the year, which she spends in her studio making music and spending quality time with her whole family. 

"I decorate, but it's not the same as the actual moment when I'm in the snow with my kids and we're having that moment. It's a real thing."  

Check Out 20 Secrets About Mariah Carey's Glitter

She also reflected on her chart-topping success as the reigning queen of Christmas music. (Carey recently released the single "Fall in Love at Christmas" with Khalid and Kirk Franklin, and voices what is arguably the most popular Christmas tune of all time, "All I Want for Christmas Is You.")

"I know people are like, ‘Ah yeah, look at her making checks,' like, whatever, Scrooges. I don't care what you say. Honestly this is the truth. I do love the holidays."

See the clip above for yourself and be sure to check out the singer's new McDonald's Mariah Menu, which runs through Dec. 24 and gives customers the chance to snag free items for 12 days. 

