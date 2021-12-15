Kelly Clarkson Jokes She'll Be "Single Forever" Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Andy Cohen is coming with that dating advice for his pal Kelly Clarkson!
During the Dec. 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, guest Andy gave his best tips for being single.
"When I'm on dates with people, I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch," Andy advised. "It's a great way to figure out, to me, can we hang together?"
Host Kelly admitted, "I'm not good at that. I'm always like that person that's like, 'I don't know. Maybe they're having an off day.'"
And while Andy suggested that "boozy first dates" work best to "let your guard down," Kelly shared that she's more reserved when it comes to her time commitment for a potential boyfriend.
"I might be more of a coffee person, like I don't know if I'm ready to invest in an evening with you," Kelly said, before joking, "I'm going to be single forever."
The Voice coach hasn't shied away from discussing her heartbreak since she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. The former couple share kids River, 7, and Remington, 5.
"The holidays come with a whole range of emotions," Kelly opened up during her new NBC special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which aired on Dec. 1. "I'm gonna be real with y'all, when I wrote this next song ["Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know)"], I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone. I had just put my kids to bed and I was just going through it, having a really hard time, and it's been a really tough year for a lot of us."
Kelly previously has shared that she can't "imagine" getting remarried. "I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through a divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again," Kelly revealed on her talk show on March 25. "You actually make time for you again, and I love dating me. I'm actually not looking for it."
Now, it seems like Kelly has found the perfect solution: tying the knot with friend and Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love author Andy.
"We should get married," she joked, citing that they could help each other set up Christmas trees over the holiday season.
Sounds like a plan!
The Kelly Clarkson Show airs every week day at 3 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)