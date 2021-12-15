Kelly Clarkson Jokes She'll Be "Single Forever" Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Watch : Kelly Clarkson's Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

Andy Cohen is coming with that dating advice for his pal Kelly Clarkson!

During the Dec. 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, guest Andy gave his best tips for being single.

"When I'm on dates with people, I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch," Andy advised. "It's a great way to figure out, to me, can we hang together?"

Host Kelly admitted, "I'm not good at that. I'm always like that person that's like, 'I don't know. Maybe they're having an off day.'"

And while Andy suggested that "boozy first dates" work best to "let your guard down," Kelly shared that she's more reserved when it comes to her time commitment for a potential boyfriend.

"I might be more of a coffee person, like I don't know if I'm ready to invest in an evening with you," Kelly said, before joking, "I'm going to be single forever."