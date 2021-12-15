E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Fantasy Suites Fashion

From the rose ceremony gowns, to the date outfits, and everything in between, we investigated the looks so you don't have to.

The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites FashionABC/Craig Sjodin

Things are getting heating up on this week's episode of The BacheloretteMichelle Young head to the Conrad Punta de Mita in Punta de Mita, Mexico with her finale three  suitors, Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, and Brandon Jones. Michelle has made it clear that she's looking for a husband and hopes to get engaged at the end of the season, but, unfortunately that means she has to make some difficult decisions along the way.

There was a lot of high stakes drama, making out, and of course, a lot of fashion moments. Michelle, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been blessing our televisions with some great looks all season long. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy styles from Revolve, Saks Off Fifth, Yoox, Shopbop, Saks Fifth Avenue, FarfetchNeiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter, and Intermix.

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Hometowns Fashion
ABC

The episode started out with Michelle walking around in Mexico wearing this high-neck coral dress adorned with gold details.

Balmain Button-Embellished Ribbed-Knit Mini Dress

This mini dress is made from a close-fitting, ribbed knit fabric. It has a high neckline decorated with gold buttons for a polished touch.

 

$1,350
$810
Net-a-Porter

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Before the dates, Michelle had a girl chat with Kaitlyn. The two of them walked around the resort with complementary floral mini dresses and brown sandals.

Veronica Beard Saera Dress

This Veronica Beard mini dress is super flattering with smocked fabric. The color palette makes this perfect to wear during any time of year. You can pair this with some brown booties in the fall or some sandals in warm weather.

$495
$297
Shopbop
$495
$149
Intermix
$495
$297
Saks Fifth Avenue

Manolo Blahnik Susa Braided Kitten-Heel Slide Sandals

The Bachelorette host wore these tan, woven, kitten-heel sandals for the girl chat. These two-inch heels have a braided strap. Yes, this price point is an investment for most of us, but this is a truly versatile pair of shoes that you can rock in the summer, spring, and fall.

$745
$537
Neiman Marcus
$745
Saks Fifth Avenue
$745
Net-a-Porter
ABC

Michelle had her first fantasy suite date with Brandon. Their daylong solo time started with some horseback riding in Mexico. Michelle wore a black bathing suit with a yellow floral pattern and some cut-off shorts.

Sorrento Bikini Top Sorrento Bikini Top & Riviera Bikini Bottom

This balconette bikini top has a vibrant, yellow rose pattern. You'll feel comfortable in this one thanks to the adjustable straps and the underwire support. The matching bottom has a high-rise cut with a cheeky look in the back. The look is elevated with a tie at the waist.

This top is available at Revolve and Saks Off Fifth. You can get the bottom at Saks Off Fifth or Revolve.

$95
$35
Top @ Saks Off Fifth
$95
$35
Bottom Saks Off 5th
$95
$72
Top @ Revolve
ABC

For the dinner portion of her date with Brandon, Michelle radiated in a mid-length, coral dress.

Alexandre Vauthier Short Dress

This salmon pink dress has a lot going on with its deep neckline, long sleeves, shoulder pads, and a front slit. You'll definitely stand out no matter where you go.

$974
Yoox
ABC

Michelle and Joe went ziplining for the daytime portion of their fantasy suite date. She proved that activewear can definitely be fashionable in her high-neck, zip-up crop top.

No Ka’ Oi Colour-Block Performance Top

You'll be the most fashionable person at the gym in this performance top. The sleeveless cropped shirt has a color-block design and front zipper.

$171
$137
Farfetch
ABC

For her pre-fanatasy suite dinner with Joe, Michelle dazzled in a sparkling, mint, mid-length dress.

Jonathan Simkhai Ruched Bustier Midi Dress

That dress wasn't available in mint, but it's just as stunning in this pink shade. The button detailing is to die for, that high slit is fire, and those removable straps are everything.

$495
$119
Intermix
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle handed out roses to her final two suitors in a plunging, ombre, lurex gown with cut-outs. Unfortunately, she also had a heartbreaking goodbye in that same look.

PatBO Sparkly Plunge Cutout Gown

The PatBo dress that The Bachelorette star wore is sold out, but this one from the same brand has a similar color scheme and all of those same head-turning features. This sparkling, lurex gown also comes in black.

$895
Saks Fifth Avenue

In case you missed it, check out these Amazon holiday picks from The Bachelor franchise fan favorite JoJo Fletcher.

