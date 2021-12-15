Matthew McConaughey's Kids Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance, and the Family Resemblance Is Real

Matthew McConaughey's three kids just proved they're the spitting image of mom and dad.
It was family night for the group as Matthew and wife Camila Alves brought their three children to the premiere of Sing 2 in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.
Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8, made a special appearance along with their parents, walking the red carpet in their fanciest ensembles.
As Matthew put it, the red carpet event was a true "family affair." Levi rocked his long blonde curly hair and a striped shirt under his suit, while the actor's daughter, Vida, donned a beautiful pink dress with a floral pattern at the waist. The couple's youngest was all smiles, tucked in between his big sis and dad for the family photo.
Camila shared another photo of Matthew with his arms around their sons, writing, "The 3 most important male presence in my life… what a blessing to see the boys so big !!"
They're definitely bigger than their past red carpet appearances, as fans last got a glimpse of the family at the Texas Medal of Arts in 2019.
Even Camila's friends noticed how grown the kids are, with pal Dustee Jenkins commenting, "They are so handsome. So proud, C!" Friend Brittany Wright correctly noted, "They are your twins!"
Last year, Matthew gave a look into his parenting style during an interview with Town & Country. "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want," he shared. "Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need."
The Oscar winner reflected, "Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No' takes a lot more energy. It's a lot easier to say ‘yes.'"
Clearly, they said yes to a movie night! To make it even more exciting, dad voices Buster Moon in the sequel film from Illumination.
The Sing 2 premiere also made for a fun family outing for Reese Witherspoon and her crew; she stepped out with her three children and husband Jim Toth.