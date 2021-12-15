Chris Noth Explains The Real Reason Why Carrie Didn't Call 911 in And Just Like That

Watch : Chris Noth DEFENDS SJP Against Kim Cattrall's Comments

By now, everyone and their unwitting boyfriends have heard about the death in the first episode of And Just Like That.

Spoiler alert: Mr. Big (Chris Noth) suffers a heart attack after completing his 1000th Peloton ride and ends up tragically dying in his luxe shower, just as Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) returns home from a piano recital. They lock eyes from across the room before she runs over and holds him as he dies.

Some say it was clearly avoidable, with super fan Jonah Hill weighing in to say, "But why didn't Carrie call 911 immediately?!" E! News even asked a cardiologist, who said, "More likely than not, if we take this scenario at face value, he was probably going to die regardless."

But now, Noth is finally explaining why it had to go down the way it did. So, why for the love of Jimmy Choos didn't Carrie grab her phone and call an ambulance?