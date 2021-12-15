See The First Look at the TikTok Reality Show Hype House and When It’s Coming to Netflix

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

TikTok is coming to Netflix and we could not be more hyped.

E! News can exclusively reveal that Netflix's upcoming series, Hype House, will premiere on Jan. 7, 2022. The brand new reality show, starring Larri Merrit, Nikita Dragun, LILHUDDY (real name Chase Hudson) and more influencers, follows the "compelling the compelling lives of some of the world's biggest social media stars," according to the platform.

The series—taking place inside the infamous Hype House, which consists of 20 TikTokers—will feature the "iconic content creators" as they "open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we've seldom seen"

According to a description of the show, "From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives."

Other Hype House members joining the cast include Alex Warren, Thomas Petrou, Vinnie Hacker, Kouvr Annon, Mia Hayward, Ryland Storms, Michael Sanzone, Calvin Golby, Patrick Huston and Connor Yates.