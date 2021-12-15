E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
See The First Look at the TikTok Reality Show Hype House and When It’s Coming to Netflix

Netflix's Hype House has a premiere date. Translation? We finally get to watch TikTok dances on our television screens. Check out the exclusive details here.

TikTok is coming to Netflix and we could not be more hyped.

E! News can exclusively reveal that Netflix's upcoming series, Hype Housewill premiere on Jan. 7, 2022. The brand new reality show, starring Larri Merrit, Nikita DragunLILHUDDY (real name Chase Hudson) and more influencers, follows the "compelling the compelling lives of some of the world's biggest social media stars," according to the platform.

The series—taking place inside the infamous Hype House, which consists of 20 TikTokers—will feature the "iconic content creators" as they "open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we've seldom seen"

According to a description of the show, "From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives."

Other Hype House members joining the cast include Alex WarrenThomas PetrouVinnie HackerKouvr AnnonMia Hayward, Ryland StormsMichael SanzoneCalvin GolbyPatrick Huston and Connor Yates.

21 TikTok Stars to Follow in 2021

A source close to production confirms to E! News that the Jack Wright and Sienna Mae Gomez storyline is not included in the series, though the pair were originally expected to appear onscreen together.

E! News can also share the exclusive first look at Hype House, featuring LILHUDDY sporting a leather jacket and Larri rocking a pink jacket and matching shades, with the official tagline, "Friends Before Followers?"

The series has been in development since at least August 2020, when Wheelhouse Entertainment partnered with Hype House on an overall deal.

The group announced the show on April 22 with a video on—where else?—TikTok. "I'm passing the phone to someone who got us the Netflix deal," Nikita says sharing the news in the video. "Oh my god, sorry Hulu."

We could not be more hyped about this news. While we wait for the Hype House to arrive on Netflix, we will just be scrolling our lives away on TikTok. 

