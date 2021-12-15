Here’s Proof Alabama Barker Is Bonding With North West and Penelope Disick

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

Alabama Barker's squad just got a bit bigger.

Travis Barker's daughter is already taking on the role of the cool older sister and her recent TikTok is proof of that. On Dec. 13, she shared a video of herself with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, as well as North West, 8. She captioned the clip, "Meet my friends."

In the TikTok, the trio bobs their heads to a remix of the song "Drilla—Freestyle," as part of one of the platform's many trends.

It's not the first time the 15-year-old influencer has collab'd with Penelope. Since their parents started dating, Penelope has made a few appearances in Alabama's TikToks, even mouthing the words "you're such a loser" for one video that is captioned, "When a girl treats you different when it comes to guys."

But Penelope and North take center stage in their own TikTok accounts, which are shared by their moms, of course.