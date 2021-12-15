Here’s Proof Alabama Barker Is Bonding With North West and Penelope Disick

Alabama Barker's squad just got a bit bigger.
Travis Barker's daughter is already taking on the role of the cool older sister and her recent TikTok is proof of that. On Dec. 13, she shared a video of herself with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, as well as North West, 8. She captioned the clip, "Meet my friends."
In the TikTok, the trio bobs their heads to a remix of the song "Drilla—Freestyle," as part of one of the platform's many trends.
It's not the first time the 15-year-old influencer has collab'd with Penelope. Since their parents started dating, Penelope has made a few appearances in Alabama's TikToks, even mouthing the words "you're such a loser" for one video that is captioned, "When a girl treats you different when it comes to guys."
But Penelope and North take center stage in their own TikTok accounts, which are shared by their moms, of course.
On North's TikTok account, she previously introduced fans to her lizards, who are aptly named Bean and Cheese. As for Penelope, her aesthetic is sugar, spice and everything nice, as evident in the countless videos of her pink and white room.
Penelope also shared a glimpse of her recent vacation in Cabo, which Travis, Alabama and Landon Barker joined. And judging by Penelope's TikTok, the blended family was living a life of luxury south of the border.
This observation was also confirmed by an eyewitness, who told E! News, "They all seemed very friendly and like they were having fun together."
"The kids got along well. Alabama was playing with Reign and really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time and Alabama took Reign and Penelope to the pool," the eyewitness continued. "The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family."