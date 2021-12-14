Hannah Brown Says She Likes Colton Underwood "Better as a Gay Man"

Watch : Hannah Brown Talks Peter Weber Relationship & New Book

Hannah Brown has "a lot of different views" on Colton Underwood.

The Bless This Mess author, who appeared on Colton's season The Bachelor in 2019, was asked about her ex's new Netflix documentary series, Coming Out Colton, on the Dec. 13 episode of SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show.

The docuseries, which was released earlier in December, shed new light on Colton's life in the past few years and featured the star speaking about his tumultuous breakup with Cassie Randolph, who received the final rose on his season of the ABC dating show.

"I think there's two sides to it," Hannah said of Colton's docuseries. "I understand why people would be upset that he has a TV show—just because he's a white, gay man and there's some privilege there. And I also understand [that with] his relationship with Cassie, I think he definitely made a lot of mistakes."

She continued, "But as far as knowing him as a person, I think it's really cool that he's finally being able to, for the first time, be himself, which is weird that I'm saying that [because] I dated him and he was gay the whole time."