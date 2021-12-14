E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Billie Eilish Says Watching Porn Since Age 11 Really "Destroyed My Brain"

Billie Eilish reflected on how watching pornography for the past eight years has influenced her views on sex, bodies and herself: "I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much."

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 14, 2021 11:07 PMTags
SexySexCelebritiesBillie Eilish
Watch: Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

According to Billie Eilish, the bad guy is porn.

The 19-year-old singer discussed the impact pornography has had on her body and mindset while speaking on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday, Dec. 13.

"As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest," she admitted, saying she started watching porn when she was 11 years old. 

The artist said the sexual imagery made her feel like "one of the guys," but it affected her negatively in numerous ways. "I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn," Billie explained. 

She said that the first few times she had sex, she was "not saying no to things that were not good" because "I thought that's what I was supposed to be attracted to" based on her viewing.

Billie shared, "I'm so angry that porn is so loved, and I'm so angry at myself for thinking that it was okay." 

photos
Billie Eilish: Childhood Photos From Her Memoir

She also reflected on how the depictions altered her perceptions on how bodies should look.

"The way that vaginas look in porn is f--king crazy," she said. "No vaginas look like that. Women's bodies don't look like that. We don't come like that."

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Elsewhere in the interview, Billie touched on her dating life. "I'm not a serial dater," she explained, noting that she doesn't often "flirt" with others. In fact, she finds it difficult to date as a celebrity: "It's really hard to meet people when people are either terrified of you or think that you're out of their league."

The Grammy winner, who previously dated rapper Brandon Quention "Q" Adams, added, "Last year, I thought that I'd be single for the rest of my life. I genuinely couldn't even picture myself in a relationship of any sort." However, it seems her perspective has changed. "I got over that pretty fast."

Billie has shared other ways that beauty standards have impacted her self-image. For example, she recently said going blond earlier this year made her feel more like herself in public, but she switched back to a dark hairstyle before hosting Saturday Night Live last weekend.

To read all the highlights of her latest hosting gig, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Ben Affleck Says He Felt "Trapped" in Marriage to Jennifer Garner

2

Here’s Proof Alabama Barker Is Bonding With North and Penelope

3

Jana Duggar Breaks Silence on Charge of Endangering Welfare of a Minor

4
Exclusive

Could Carrie Have Saved Big? A Cardiologist Weighs In...

5

Jessa Duggar Explains Why Sister Jana Was Charged With Misdemeanor

Latest News

Exclusive

Take a Look at Every Age Mandy Moore Has Played on This is Us

Cole Sprouse Celebrates Riverdales 100th Episode With BTS Pics

Here’s Proof Alabama Barker Is Bonding With North and Penelope

Find the Perfect Holiday Gift at These Latinx-Owned Businesses

Flavor Flav "Fortunate to Be Alive" After Falling Boulder Accident

Blake Lively Makes Gossip Girl Reference in Ryan Reynolds Note

Exclusive

The Bachelor Alum Catherine Lowe Shares What’s in Her Kitchen