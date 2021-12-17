Is Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty Worth the Hype? Here's Our Honest Review

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If the eyes are the windows to your soul, then Ariana Grande's new beauty line, r.e.m. beauty, has everything you need to dress them up with plush curtains.

For the brand's first-ever launch, the pop star focused on the eyes—and it wasn't a play on her brand name either.

"Eyes are our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything," Ariana told Allure for its October 2021 issue. "They're our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes."

Considering the musician is known for drawing on a dramatic cat-eye and having a dagger-sharp cut crease, it's not surprising that her cosmetics company is a one-stop-shop to create her signature look.