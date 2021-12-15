E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Terry Bradshaw & His 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Face Off in a Horse Show

Dec 15, 2021
The Bradshaw Bunch
Watch: Zurie Competes Against Terry Bradshaw in Horse Show Competition

The ultimate showdown.

Tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch ain't big enough for the both of Terry Bradshaw and his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie.

Typically attached at the hip, the duo means business in this sneak peek clip. 

Why? They're competing against each other in a horse show competition. 

As they wait for the show to begin, Zurie does her best to intimidate Terry, telling him, "I hope you brought your losing pillow to cry in."

The NFL Hall-of-Famer doesn't seem too bothered, though. "I don't mind losing, okay?" he replies. "I handle losing well!"

"You better not mind because you're going to lose!" Zurie fires back.

This continues until it's time to hit the arena, but in a confessional, Terry reminds Zurie what's at stake: If he wins, she has to rub his feet.

Her response? "It's going to be hard to do that while my horse is pooting in your face."

Terry Bradshaw's Girl Dad Moments

Meanwhile, Zurie's parents are hyping both her and Terry up. 

"They're old school and you're new school," Lacey tells her daughter, who quickly agrees, adding, "They're 2020, I'm 2021."

With that in mind, Zurie heads out to stand firmly alongside her horse, and Terry does the same. 

Will she take home the grand prize, beating her grandpa? Watch the above clip to find out, and catch more of Zurie and Terry's shenanigans on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

