Kenan Thompson Reveals His 2021 Christmas Plans & Favorite Part of the Holidays

Kenan Thompson is in the Christmas spirit.
NBC's hit comedy Kenan returns tonight, Dec. 15, with a special holiday episode, and the hilarious Saturday Night Live veteran is sharing why this time of year is so special to him.
"Christmas is the best," Thompson told E! News exclusively. "I think I've played Santa probably 50,000 times in my lifetime on SNL or whatever, but to bring it to our show just made it that much more official like, 'Oh snap, now we have a thing in the show that definitely everybody can relate to,' you know? Everybody can relate to Christmas."
When it comes to the holidays, Thompson shared, "I look forward to everyone's attitudes getting a little bit better, everybody getting into the spirit. Not just the spirit of giving but the spirit of appreciation and appreciating those around you. Family and remembering the simpler times when you were a child and stuff like that. Seeing the wonderment in children's eyes."
So how will the 2021 People's Choice Awards host be celebrating this year? With some R & R in the sun.
"I need a break!" he laughed. "I think I'm going to hit Florida up and just relax. That will be nice."
Thompson added, "I want to do a lot of giving. I feel like I have a lot to be thankful for and a lot of people have helped me in the times where I have needed them."
As for season two of Kenan, which returns Jan. 3, Thompson teases his character might venture back into the dating pool.
He also has an idea for fellow NBC sitcom guest star: "I want some crossover elements too, like I want The Rock to come on to the show. Us to go on that show for some reason, that would be fun."
Watch the above interview for more scoop on the new season of Kenan.
Watch the Kenan Christmas special tonight, Dec. 15 at 8:30 p.m. before season two premieres on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)