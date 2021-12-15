Kenan Thompson Reveals His 2021 Christmas Plans & Favorite Part of the Holidays

Watch : Kenan Thompson Talks Billie Eilish, New "Kenan" Season & More!

Kenan Thompson is in the Christmas spirit.

NBC's hit comedy Kenan returns tonight, Dec. 15, with a special holiday episode, and the hilarious Saturday Night Live veteran is sharing why this time of year is so special to him.

"Christmas is the best," Thompson told E! News exclusively. "I think I've played Santa probably 50,000 times in my lifetime on SNL or whatever, but to bring it to our show just made it that much more official like, 'Oh snap, now we have a thing in the show that definitely everybody can relate to,' you know? Everybody can relate to Christmas."

When it comes to the holidays, Thompson shared, "I look forward to everyone's attitudes getting a little bit better, everybody getting into the spirit. Not just the spirit of giving but the spirit of appreciation and appreciating those around you. Family and remembering the simpler times when you were a child and stuff like that. Seeing the wonderment in children's eyes."