Tamra Judge Spills Secrets on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2

If you thought the inaugural season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was jam-packed with drama, just wait until you watch the second.
At least, that's according to Tamra Judge, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star among the many Housewives set to spend a week at Dorinda Medley's infamous Berkshires house, Blue Stone Manor, as part of RHUGT season two.
Ahead of the new iteration, which also stars Tamra's former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda's fellow Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin, along with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, E! News got the inside scoop on what to expect, speaking exclusively to Tamra at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball earlier this month.
Put simply, "It was eight long days," Tamra explained. "I could have left at day four."
Does that mean she was stuck in the fish room?
Nope!
"Phaedra was," Tamra revealed. "I was in that pink room and Vicki and I shared a room. We slept in the same bed, shared the same bathroom. We were the only ones with two in a room."
This meant witnessing firsthand the "rough start" Vicki had, according to Tamra.
"Well, I didn't always defend her because we don't always see eye-to-eye on things," the Bravo personality explained. "I'm the type of person where if I don't agree with you, I'll let you know. It doesn't matter if you're my friend or not my friend. But for the most part, she had a rough start."
Added Tamra, "Let's just put it that way. She had a rough start."
Tamra apparently faced difficulties of her own, too—particularly when it came to Brandi.
"It didn't start off good," the O.C. Housewife said. "It was a few days of a lot of 'F you's.' There were a lot of 'F you's."
However, the two eventually hit it off. "Then she said, 'I kind of like you,'" Tamra recalled. "You have to watch and see."
Teasing her relationships with the other RHUGT ladies, Tamra revealed that while she knew Dorinda before the show, she saw "a different side" of the RHONY alum this time around.
She also mentioned loving that the season one cast wasn't afraid to break the fourth wall, and according to Andy Cohen, there's a lot of that on the new iteration, too.
"In terms of on Ultimate Girls Trip, it was so clear that these women were getting together because we had put them together," Andy said during the Dec. 12 episode of The Daily Dish podcast. "They were from different shows, they know each other because of them all being Housewives. And so, we just embraced it from the start, and it made it fun. You'll see it on Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 as well. You'll see them breaking the fourth wall and talking about their shows."
Andy described the RHUGT season two group of women as his "dream cast crossover" on the same podcast episode, adding, "I mean, [they] are all at the Berkshires, so this is a group of wildly different people. It may be too twisted for words, we'll see, but that was really exciting for me."
There's no premiere date in sight for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two quite yet, but in the meantime, you can hear more from Tamra on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, Two T's In A Pod, and watch season one of RHUGT on Peacock.
