Inside Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Very Close Romance

Watch : Meghan Trainor Planning for SIX Kids?! See Her in New Show!

Meghan Trainor isn't interested in your, uh, crappy opinions.

Yes, she saw the messy situation she created with her October admission that she and husband Daryl Sabara had toilets installed next to each other at their Los Angeles-area home because oftentimes when tending to now-10-month-old son Riley in the middle of the night they both, you know, gotta go. "We've only pooped together twice," she revealed on Spotify's Why Won't You Date Me? podcast. "We pee at the same time a lot."

So she took to Twitter to clean a few things up.

For starters, they only attempted a joint No. 2 situation once, "and we laughed and said never again," Trainor wrote a few days after the Oct. 1 interview dropped. But Sabara absolutely will hang out with her while she's taking care of her dirty business "cuz WE SOULMATES," she continued. "And i legit miss him when I'm away from him."