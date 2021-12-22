Inside Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Very Close Romance

Meghan Trainor isn't interested in your, uh, crappy opinions.
Yes, she saw the messy situation she created with her October admission that she and husband Daryl Sabara had toilets installed next to each other at their Los Angeles-area home because oftentimes when tending to now-10-month-old son Riley in the middle of the night they both, you know, gotta go. "We've only pooped together twice," she revealed on Spotify's Why Won't You Date Me? podcast. "We pee at the same time a lot."
So she took to Twitter to clean a few things up.
For starters, they only attempted a joint No. 2 situation once, "and we laughed and said never again," Trainor wrote a few days after the Oct. 1 interview dropped. But Sabara absolutely will hang out with her while she's taking care of her dirty business "cuz WE SOULMATES," she continued. "And i legit miss him when I'm away from him."
Safe to say the spouses—marking their third anniversary on Trainor's birthday Dec. 22—aren't all about that space.
They've been pretty much inseparable since Sabara turned up on her tour a mere month after they were set up by mutual pal Chloë Grace Moretz for a July 2016 bowling date. Trainor took the opportunity to serenade her new guy with her not-at-all-subtle track "Marry Me," she shared with E! News, "and then he never left, 'cause I didn't let him leave."
By then, they were already pretty certain that this was it anyway.
Having already exchanged "I love you's" by date six, "It's different than any other relationship I ever had," she told E!. "That cheesy thing that everyone says, 'When you know, you know,' I knew something, we both knew, like, 'Well, this is crazy.' That's what we would say, looking at each other. Like, 'This isn't normal.'"
Little has changed in the five years since ("I'm just extra obsessed with him and he's extra romantic about everything," she shared with E! at the 2019 Grammys. "It's gross!"), except that Trainor is hoping to have a whole gaggle of Sabara groupies to join her on her next tour.
With Riley's first birthday approaching in February, 28-year-old Trainor is itching to give him a sibling—or, more specifically, siblings.
"I hope I have a baby girl next," the pop star shared during a September appearance on E!'s Daily Pop. "I'm working on my health and my fitness. I just want to focus on my body again and then get super pregnant. I'm hoping for twins next time. I just want to get, like, two in one done. I want a baby girl. I'd love a baby boy but I want Riley to have a sister."
And for the record, she anticipates her and Sabara's side-by-side commode situation will continue to pay dividends. "You know how expensive it would be to change that?" she responded when Jimmy Fallon asked if the uproar had her considering a renovation. "No, this is the best thing about my house."
And Sabara, unquestionably, is the best thing about her life.
When the Spy Kids alum, 29, swooped into Trainor's world in 2016, his lips left her smitten. "He was the best kisser ever," she raved to Cosmopolitan. "I know I'm really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was."
But it was his bedroom behavior that she found truly top-notch. "No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl," she told the mag. "He is obsessed with it—every inch."
As it turns out, little Juni Cortez has got game.
With Sabara at her side, Trainor, who sung her way to a Best New Artist win at the Grammys by telling women, "every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top," found herself truly believing that.
"I do have a little confidence booster every five seconds of 'God you're so beautiful babe,'" she shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester on his digital series Just the Sip. "Like what?! Thank you. Love that. Love him. Having him there is the best. When I feel my worst, he just knows exactly how to fix everything and if I'm watching TV and I start spacing out, he knows and he looks at me and asks, 'What are you thinking about?' It's the best therapy all day long."
The greatest part, she told E! News, is that his compliments extend to her work.
"What's really cool is having someone you love actually be a fan of your writing and I never had that before him," she explained. "So, like, I'll write a song and he'll watch me or he'll help me out or we'll get in the car after and he plays it and he's like, 'You're the greatest songwriter ever,' and that just feels amazing."
By the time he surprised her on her 24th birthday in 2017 with a magical proposal under an entire tunnel of twinkly Christmas lights ("He did it perfectly, everything I ever wanted in life," she later marveled to E! News. "I just kept screaming and crying, 'I'm a princess!' the entire night"), she'd begun to imagine their cozy holidays gathered around the tree with a growing family.
"If we could do it how we want to, we'd be, like, totally preggo right now!" Trainor exclaimed to People in January 2019, a month after their Dec. 22 vows that saw Sabara learning an epic Charm La'Donna-choreographed dance routine to surprise his bride.
At the time, she was lamenting that she had a tour booked in support of her third album Treat Myself later that year. "We're ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids! We're both so excited for it," she said. "We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like, 'How to take care of an infant.' We're just getting prepared every single day."
Sabara agreed, "We just want kids. I'm excited to be her husband so I can be a dad and we can have kids together."
The perfect moment presented itself as the rest of the world went into retreat due to the coronavirus pandemic and suddenly Trainor found herself downloading a pregnancy app and submitting to a blood test to unveil the sex of the baby because, as she put it on ITV's Lorraine in November 2020, "I couldn't wait. I have no patience."
Those initial weeks were "definitely spooky," she allowed, "with Covid and quarantining and going to my doctor appointments alone," but manageable.
Feeling only a little queasy, her biggest challenges involved pushing through the recording of her holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas ("I'm definitely winded," she admitted to E! News); explaining to Sabara why sex was temporarily off the table ("All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there's a little boy in my belly"); and laying down the ground rules for her planned maternity leave.
"I probably am not going to take that long of a break," she admitted to ET. "I told them the first three months, leave me alone—me, baby, that's it. And husband."
And now that she's back at it as promised, having spent this year juggling hosting duties on Peacock's spinoff competition series Top Chef Family Style with her judging gig on E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands and launching her and brother Ryan Trainor's new podcast Workin' On It, her crew is along for the ride.
"Every day at Top Chef, I have my family there, my baby there, and every day at Clash of the Cover Bands, my whole gang is with me," she shared on Daily Pop. "They literally get me through every day and they help me realize how fun and awesome my jobs are at time when I feel stressed out or overwhelmed. I love being a working mom and just being a boss queen."
However, she's quick to credit her king—who's kept busy lending his voice to Cartoon Network's Ben 10 franchise—with helping make it all happen. "I'm very lucky, I have my husband, who's like super-dad," she raved to E! News in June. "He stepped up and is super-dad all day long."
To be clear, she knew he "was going to be as awesome as he is" at the parenting game practically from that first perfect kiss, "but he's just done so much extra for me."
He was there in that first terrifying week when breathing issues landed Riley in the NICU for a five-day stay, and the next bunch when Trainor would cry from the pain of her still-healing body.
"The first week after I came home, I definitely felt like I had a little PTSD—because you finally have the pain of the C-section," she explained to E! News. "And then I would tell my husband, like, 'I still feel them inside me digging around.'" She also admitted to overdoing it a bit, trying to do things for both herself and Riley, "and then I'd lie down for bed at night and I'd be crying myself to sleep. Like, 'What have I done?'"
But with that trauma firmly behind her—"I feel like a superwoman and I have my beautiful tiger stripe stretch marks and my scar to prove it"—she's back to killing it with Sabara as the linchpin that makes this whole operation possible.
"I try to thank him every single day. I'm like, 'I couldn't do any of these dreams without you taking care of our kid and taking care of my family,'" she shared. "Like, he takes care of all of us."
Because a year ago, she had no idea she'd have a baby that she loves "so damn much," and a thriving career that would require some masterful juggling.
"Anything that comes my way, he's like, 'I'm here for you. What do you need me to do so that your dreams can come true?'" she revealed to E! News. "Which, like, not a lot of people have that in their life in general. And to have my partner and my best friend do that for me, it's just, like, the greatest love ever."
So you can keep your s--ty opinions to yourself, m'kay?