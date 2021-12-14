Your First Look at Miranda Cosgrove & Josh Peck's Reunion on iCarly

Hug me brotha! Josh Peck is officially guest starring on iCarly!
Josh will soon be shouting
"Megan!" "Carly!" on the second season of the Nickelodeon series reboot. On Dec. 13, Paramount+ took to Instagram to announce the exciting news with a group shot of Josh, Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress.
In an interview with E! News on Dec. 8, Miranda revealed that Josh would be coming on board as a guest for season two of the show. When asked if she would like to see her former onscreen-brother from Drake and Josh on the reboot, she replied, "I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season that we're filming right now."
"I don't know exactly what the character is gonna be," Miranda continued. "But you know, Josh and I are friends, and he was nice enough to say he'd do an episode."
First Drake Bell on the original series, and now this? It's an early '00s miracle!
The streamer wrote on Instagram, "Spotted a familiar face on the set of #iCarly. Who's excited to see @shuapeck guest star in season 2?"
Uh, we are!
But Josh isn't the only person Miranda wants to see on the Dan Schneider-created show. In the same interview, the 28-year-old actress shared that she would like to see Boogie, who played T-Bo from the Groovy Smoothie, come back for the reboot.
"I'd love that if he came back," Miranda shared. "We had Jeremy [Rowley]—who plays Lewbert on the show, he was like the crazy doorman—we just shot an episode with him. I'm really open to anybody from the original coming back. Anytime somebody comes and makes a cameo, I think it's really fun."
While we wait for the second season of iCarly to wrap up filming, we'll be rewatching the first season...and maybe binge watch Drake and Josh in its entirety.
The first season of iCarly is available to stream on Paramount+.