Javier Bardem Makes Rare Comment on Family Life With Penelope Cruz

"Being the Ricardos": Javier Bardem & Nicole Kidman's INSTANT Chemistry

For Javier Bardem, time is always of the essence.



The actor, who stars as Cuban-American TV star Desi Arnaz in the upcoming film Being the Ricardos, may know a thing or two about being one half of a widely known dynamic duo. And as the dad of two exclusively told E! News of his long-term private relationship with wife Penelope Cruz, the secret to maintaining their power couple status will always be putting those closest to him first.



"When you have a family," the actor told E! News during the film's Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 6, "you have to be more alert of making sure that there's time for the family—which is, by far, what is most important."



Just as a refresher, Javier and Penelope, who tied the knot in July 2010, have been notoriously private about their romance. The pair are parents to son Leo, 10, and daughter Luna, 8.



The biographical drama, which debuted in theaters on Dec. 10 and will be available on Amazon Prime Dec. 24, follows Bardem as Arnaz opposite his on and off-screen wife, Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman).