13 It-Girl Approved Denim Styles You'll Want to Add to Your Wardrobe ASAP

It's time to bring your trustworthy flare jeans from the early 2000s out of retirement!

2021 was a lot of things, but it was undoubtedly the year of throwback fashion. Recently, trendsetters like Bella Hadid, Addison Rae and Elsa Hosk were spotted repping flare jeans, so we can expect the throwback trend to continue into the new year.

Whether you love or hate the iconic denim silhouette, you're about to see a whole lot more of it in the coming months. Below, we rounded up 13 flare jeans from Good American, Revice Denim, Abercrombie & Fitch, Free People and more that will get you into a '90s or early 2000s state of mind.

Scroll below for the pants that will make you an It Girl this season!