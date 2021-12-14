13 It-Girl Approved Denim Styles You'll Want to Add to Your Wardrobe ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's time to bring your trustworthy flare jeans from the early 2000s out of retirement!
2021 was a lot of things, but it was undoubtedly the year of throwback fashion. Recently, trendsetters like Bella Hadid, Addison Rae and Elsa Hosk were spotted repping flare jeans, so we can expect the throwback trend to continue into the new year.
Whether you love or hate the iconic denim silhouette, you're about to see a whole lot more of it in the coming months. Below, we rounded up 13 flare jeans from Good American, Revice Denim, Abercrombie & Fitch, Free People and more that will get you into a '90s or early 2000s state of mind.
Scroll below for the pants that will make you an It Girl this season!
Levis 70s High Rise Flare Jean
Available in sizes 24-32, these jeans offer a heavyweight stretch fabric that will have you lookin' good regardless of what you pair them with.
Free People Penny Dark Brown Pull-On Flare Pants
Is it just us or is everyone on the hunt for a fun pair of brown pants? Not only do we love the rich dark brown hue on these jeans, but they offer a high, elastic waist and pull-on design.
Good Flare Twisted Slit
We've never met a pair of Good American jeans that we didn't like! These stylish flare jeans feature a gap-proof waistband, shape-retention fabric and slit detailing on the hem that will have you looking like a total trendsetter.
Throw It Back Reversible Flare Jeans
You're basically getting two jeans in one! This reversible denim style has a paisley print on one side and a stunning green hue on the other.
Re_Styld White High Waisted Ripped Straight Leg Jean
Made from recycled cotton, these high-waisted jeans offer a straight leg, raw hem finish and ripped knee details that will add a fun edge to any outfit.
Le One Flare Larsen
Looking for something other than blue jeans? We suggest this sleek black pair from Frame. They have a mid-rise, stretchy fit, plus they're made with organic cotton that meets certified global recycling standards.
Georgia Retro High Rise Flare Jeans
Reformation jeans are another staple your closet needs! This sustainable pair is slightly cropped at the ankle and features an unfinished hem, making them the perfect go-to flare jean for the coming months.
Avalon - Roses
Give your booty a lift with these red hot jeans! The cut-out detail on the back is everything.
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
With short, regular and long length options, you can find the perfect fit with these vintage-inspired flare jeans.
Eco Light Blue High Waisted Bootcut Jeans
These eco-friendly, high-rise jeans offer a slim fit through the hip and thighs to help you look snatched.
NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans
Thanks to lift-tuck technology, these dark wash jeans will accentuate your curves in all the right ways!
River Island '90s Ripped Flare Leg Jeans
We love how you can dress these high-waist jeans up or down! Pair them with a blazer, wool coat or bodysuit and you'll look so chic.
Venus Flares - Ice Breaker
Want Addison Rae's exact jeans? These are it! Not only will they help you add a pop of color to any outfit, but they'll accentuate your curves, too!
