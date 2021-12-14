Human Remains Found Amid Search for Former NFL Player Kevin Ware Jr.'s Missing Girlfriend

Human remains have been recovered in Texas as the search for Taylor Pomaski continues.
In a series of tweets posted on Dec. 10, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that investigators and members of Texas EquuSearch searched and excavated a site in North Harris County, a location identified during the ongoing investigation into the 29-year-old woman's disappearance.
"Investigators located possible remains, that were later determined, by the HC Institute of Forensic Sciences, to be human," Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. "At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case. Identification of the remains will be carried out by the HC Institute of Forensic Sciences."
He added, "Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski is encouraged to contact us or CrimeStoppers, as the investigation into this incident is still ongoing."
On Dec. 14, the PIO of Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed to E! News that the remains have not been identified and there is no time line for identification.
The last known sighing of Pomaski was at a party at her home on April 25. Her family filed a missing person's report on May 10 after they realized she had not contacted them on Mother's Day. On May 19, her case was transferred to the department's homicide unit.
Before her disappearance, Pomaski's boyfriend, former San Francisco 49ers player Kevin Ware Jr., was arrested on drug and weapon charges on April 19. He was released on bond but arrested again on June 11 for failing to appear in court.
The same month, Ware was identified by authorities as a suspect in the death of his girlfriend.
State prosecutors filed a document obtained by E! News requesting that Ware be denied bail because of his suspected involvement in Pomaski's death.
"The defendant is suspected of murdering his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, while on bond for these charges," the documents stated. Ware has not been formally charged in Pomaski's disappearance. Online jail records on Dec. 14 show Ware is currently being held without bond at Montgomery County jail.
In response, Ware's attorney Coby DuBose told KPRC, "That filing is the first time that it's been suggested that he is a suspect. He's been cooperative. He's told the police everything that he knows and he's led them through his house."
E! News has reached out to DuBose for additional comment.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua