Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Full List

Watch : Regina Hall, Ethan Hawke & Glenn Close Praise Independent Films

Award season is finally upon us!

Hot on the heels of the Golden Globes noms, here come the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Naomi Watts, Beanie Feldstein and Regina Hall joined Film Independent president Josh Welsh in a pre-recorded video announcement to introduce the year's contenders on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Janicza Bravo's Zola, which was adapted from an epic 148-tweet thread about a dancer's violent and chaotic adventure through Florida after falling in with a grifter, led the pack of nominees with seven nods—including Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Female Lead for Taylour Paige's performance of the titular character.

Meanwhile, Lauren Hadaway's The Novice scored five nominations and Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter received four nods.

For the second time in its history, this year's Spirit Awards nominations also included five television awards. Nominees in the Best New Scripted Series category included Blindspotting, It's a Sin, Reservation Dogs, The Underground Railroad and We Are Lady Parts, while stars in The White Lotus and Squid Game were recognized for Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series.