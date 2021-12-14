Today Only! Get Free Shipping & an Extra 60% Off During J.Crew's Joyful Sale Event

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Tuesday, Shoppers! In case you didn't know, it's also National Free Shipping Day. To celebrate, J.Crew is offering free shipping with no minimum purchase amount. To make things 20 times sweeter, they're also offering an extra 60% off sale items!
That means you can score these cozy $100 cotton-cashmere joggers for just $29. Looking to stock up on jeans? These $150 slouchy boyfriend jeans are $40 today and so are these full-length ‘90s classic straight jeans, which we're totally adding to our bag.
We're really in love with this relaxed aprés-ski chic half-zip sweater. It's originally $178, but right now you can snag it for just $36. What an incredible deal! All you have to do is enter the code JOYFUL at checkout.
The good news is, if you do shop now, you can get it in time for Christmas. If you haven't picked out a holiday party outfit just yet, now's the perfect time to do so.
We've rounded up a few of our favorite deals from the sale. Check those out below.
J.Crew Juliette Collarless Sweater-Blazer
This gorgeous sweater-blazer is a J.Crew shopper fave. It features a mid length cut, front pockets and an open front. It comes in multiple colors, but the bright cerise option will score you the best deal.
Relaxed Half-Zip Sweater in Geometric Knit
This has to be one of our favorite deals from the sale. This half-zip sweater comes in two colors and features a nice geometric print. It's oversized, cozy, and like one reviewer wrote, you'll like it so much you'll never want to take it off.
Eco Dreamiest Long-Sleeve Pajama Set in Constellation Print
We love classy pajama sets and we love them even more when they're on sale for a great price. This set features a lovely constellation print and it's on sale for $37.
Lightweight Waffle Base-Layer Henley
You can't go wrong with a henley, especially during this time of the year. They're perfect for lounging around at home or layering. These come in multiple colors and are on sale for just $16. Sizes are selling out fast, so we highly recommend snagging these now.
Curvy Highest-Rise Toothpick Jean in Blue Harbor Wash
We love the wash on these toothpick jeans, you can wear these with pretty much anything. Right now, they're on sale for just $36. It's a must for your closet.
J.Crew Long Ribbed Cardigan Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
If you love oversized cardigans just as much as we do, you are going to love this cozy cardigan sweater made with J.Crew's super soft yarn blend. It comes in two colors, and right now you can score this for as low as $27. So good!
Full-Length '90s Classic Straight Jean
Looking for a pair of trendy jeans that you can wear anywhere including work? Look no further than these full-length ‘90s-inspired straight jeans.
Wool and Recycled Cashmere Relaxed Turtleneck
Where else can you score a high-quality $200 cashmere sweater for just $43? The burgundy option is so gorgeous, and it'll get you the best deal.
Elsa Puffer Boot with Primaloft
These stylish and fun puffer boots are made of the same material as J.Crew's popular puffer coats. They come in three colors and you can snag them for as low as $34.
Slouchy Boyfriend Jean in Simsberry Wash
These classic slouchy boyfriend jeans are a staple for your closet. Right now they're over $100 off!
Twist-Back Merino Wool Sweater-Dress
If you're still shopping for holiday dresses, we recommend checking out this merino wool sweater-dress in deep ruby. It's on sale for over $170 off!
