What Porsha Williams' Sister Lauren Really Thinks of Simon Guobadia Engagement

Watch : Porsha Williams on Being "Submissive" to Her Fiance

Sisterly support.

Porsha Williams is letting fans into her whirlwind romance with fiancé Simon Guobadia on her Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Porsha's Family Matters. And while some fans (and even some of Porsha's family members) were surprised by the couple's super speedy engagement, Porsha's sister and Bravo co-star Lauren Williams never doubted their love for each other.

"Love is love," Lauren told E! News exclusively. "At the time, like Porsha says with the information she had at the time, she made her decision and again I trust her...I trust Porsha. I trust her to make her life decisions and to continue to create an amazing life for herself as she has from the ground up."

Lauren continued, "I was the first person to spend time with Porsha and Simon. I don't know that everyone [in the family] was questioning it, I think we were questioning what we were seeing online and everyone else's response to it. As a family, I trust Porsha, you know what I mean? I've always said this, I know it seems like I'm the reasonable one sometimes on Housewives, but she's six years older than me and she's taught me everything I know. So I trust her judgement a lot of the time."