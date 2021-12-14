E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant to Be Put to Bed With Season 4

M. Night Shyamalan will be saying good night and goodbye to Apple TV+’s Servant when season four drops in the future.

They eventually grow up and move out. 

M. Night Shyamalan's scary thriller Servant is set to be put down for a final nap when it ends with season four. On Dec. 14, the director confirmed on Twitter that the Apple TV+ series will conclude with a fourth and final season, writing, "Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season. I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans."

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, appeared equally grateful to Shyamalan, as he noted in a statement: "Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created. With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can't wait for everyone to see what's in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four."

Yet, before we can get to season four, we have to tune in for season three, which just had a new trailer drop on Dec. 13. 

In the new footage, we see the Marino family tragedy raising more questions about Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) and the mysterious clan cult that seems to follow her everywhere.  Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), and Sean (Toby Kebbell) try to move on to happier days, as they're seen at a kids' gathering with fellow parents. A seemingly content Dorothy raises a glass of wine and says, "A toast to motherhood and to new beginnings."

AppleTV+

But it seems the party is over, as the household becomes infested with horror again. For instance, Leanne proclaims in a trance, "This is my family and I will not let you take me away from them!"

Rupert Grint will reprise his role of Julian alongside Servant new addition Sunita Mani.  

Check out the trailer above yourself…if you dare. And don't forget, Servant season three premieres Jan. 21 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+
Ending: Servant (Apple TV+)

On Dec. 14, M. Night Shyamalan confirmed that Servant will end following its fourth season.

Christopher Willard / Disney
Canceled: Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

In December, Diary of a Future President was canceled by Disney+ after two seasons.

Netflix
Canceled: Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

Netflix announced on Dec. 9 that the bounty hunters will unfortunately not be returning for season two.

Starz Entertainment
Renewed: Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Starz announced on Dec. 7 that James "Ghost" St. Patrick will continue his legacy in season three of Power Book II: Ghost.

Jessica Brooks/HBO Max
Renewed: The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

On Dec. 7, HBO Max announced that Kimberly Finkle (Pauline Chalamet) and her roommate girl gang will attend Essex College for another semester filled with coffee shop shifts and naked shenanigans in season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and the rest of the cast of Outer Banks are heading back to paradise as Netflix announced the hit-drama would be renewed for a third season on Dec. 7

NBC
Canceled: A.P. Bio (Peacock)

Class will no longer be in session for A.P. Bio. After the comedy was canceled at NBC after two seasons, A.P. Bio found a new home on Peacock. However, on Dec. 6, creator Mike O'Brien announced that the NBCUniversal streaming service did not renew the show for a fifth season.

AMC
Canceled: Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

In November, it was announced that Kevin Can F**k Himself will end after its second season.

Starz
Renewed: Men in Kilts (Starz)

Season two of the travel show will follow Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they explore New Zealand.

Lara Solanki/Hulu
Ending: PEN15 (Hulu)

The hilarious Hulu comedy will come to end after season two resumes on Friday, Dec. 3.

USA Network
Renewed: Chucky (Syfy and USA Network)

Chucky will continue to be the stuff of nightmares, as Syfy and USA Network renewed the hit horror show for a second season.

Saima Khalid/Peacock
Renewed: We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

We Are Lady Parts will continue to rock on thanks to a second season. Peacock confirmed the renewal news on Monday, Nov. 22.

Photo by Andrew Dosunmu © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Courtesy of OWN
Ending: Queen Sugar (OWN)

Queen Sugar's seventh season will be its last on OWN.

Instagram
Renewed: The D'Amelio Show (Hulu)

The D'Amelio Show will return for a second season, Hulu announced in November 2021.

HBO Max
Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will continue cooking up a storm as her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, has been renewed for a fourth season.

Mark Schafer/HBO Max
Ending: Search Party (HBO Max)

In November 2021, it was revealed that Search Party will come to an end after its fifth season.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Renewed: Fantasy Island (Fox)

Viewers will be able to check back into Fantasy Island when the drama's second season premieres in 2022.

Amazon Studios
Ending: Hanna (Prime Video)

The upcoming third season of Hanna will be the show's last.

Starz
Renewed: Heels (Starz)

The wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will return for a second season at Starz.

David Russell/HBO
Renewed: Succession (HBO)

The Roy family drama will continue, as Succession has been renewed for a fourth season.

Netflix
Renewed: You (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed You for a fourth season, the streaming service confirmed on Oct. 13.

Zach Dilgard/HBO
Renewed: The Other Two (HBO Max)

The Other Two will return for a third season on HBO Max.

Netflix
Ending: Derry Girls (Netflix)

Derry Girls will come to an end after three seasons, creator Lisa McGee confirmed in September 2021.

Netflix
Renewed: My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)

In September 2021, Netflix renewed My Unorthodox Life for a second season. The announcement promised that the new season will have "more fashion, family, female empowerment, faith, fabulousness, and of course, Haart.'

Netflix
Renewed: Virgin River (Netflix)

Expect plenty more of Virgin River, as Netflix has just renewed the series for seasons four and five.

HBO Max
Canceled: Genera+ion (HBO Max)

In September 2021, HBO Max confirmed that Genera+ion would not have a second season.

The CW
Canceled: The Outpost (the CW)

The Outpost will come to an end after four seasons on the CW.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Amber Ruffin Show will continue to entertain late-night TV, as Peacock renewed the show for a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Renewed: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Hulu has announced that there will be more murders in the building in the second season of hit dramedy Only Murders in the Building.

Disney+
Renewed: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be back for a third season, but there's a bit of a twist. Instead of heading back to East High, the Wildcats will be spending the summer at sleepaway camp, "complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." 

