E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Elon Musk's Son X Æ A-Xii Makes Rare Public Appearance at Time's Person of the Year Event

After being named Time’s 2021 Person of the Year, Elon Musk celebrated the honor with one very special person in tow: his son X Æ A-Xii. See the photo of his rare night out with his dad.

By Kisha Forde Dec 14, 2021 6:25 PMTags
Celeb KidsCelebritiesEvents
Watch: Grimes Shares FIRST Glimpse of Her Son With Elon Musk's Nursery

Elon Musk and his mini me are ending the year off on a high note.
 
After being named Time's 2021 Person of the Year, the Tesla CEO attended the magazine's celebratory event for the honor on Monday, Dec. 13. The nighttime outing served as a family affair, with the SpaceX engineer, 50, sharing the stage with his 19-month-old son, X Æ A-Xii.
 
In photos snapped from the NYC celebration, Elon held his youngest son, also known as "Little X," on his knee during a Q & A session with Time editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal. In a statement released on Dec. 13, Edward penned a message about the publication's choice for this year's honor.
 
"Person of the Year is a marker of influence," Felsenthal wrote. "And few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially off Earth, too. In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world's richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society."

photos
Meet the Next Generation of Celebrity Kids Who Model

As for "X," although he has made only a few public appearances, this isn't the first glimpse fans have gotten of the toddler, who Elon welcomed with his ex Grimes in May 2020.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

2
Exclusive

Could Carrie Have Saved Big? A Cardiologist Weighs In...

3

Kim Cattrall Has Seen Reactions to Her Absence on AJLT

In fact, Elon's little one made a guest appearance during his virtual presentation at the National Academy of Sciences in late November. During that event, his son was also all-too-happy to be a big part of another one of his dad's biggest moments.

Looks like little X is turning out to be a dependable plus-one!
 

Trending Stories

1

Anne Hathaway Defends "Friend" Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

2
Exclusive

Could Carrie Have Saved Big? A Cardiologist Weighs In...

3

Kim Cattrall Has Seen Reactions to Her Absence on AJLT

4
Exclusive

Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Discusses the Final Three Men

5

Jana Duggar Breaks Silence on Charge of Endangering Welfare of a Minor

Latest News

Exclusive

Porsha Williams' Sister Weighs in on Simon Guobadia Engagement

Tiffany Haddish Is on the Case in The Afterparty Trailer

Exclusive

Has Bradley Cooper Ever Visited a Medium? He Says...

M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant to End With Season 4

Why Lady Gaga Consulted With Bradley Cooper Before Gucci Role

Elon Musk's Son X Æ A-Xii Makes Rare Public Appearance

Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin "Shushed" Her While She Was in Labor