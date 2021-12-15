E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Take a Look at Every Age Mandy Moore Has Played on This is Us

Ahead of the season six premiere of This is Us, Mandy Moore told E! News what it was like to play an old version of her character. See what she had to say here.

We have truly watched Rebecca Pearson age like fine wine through the years. 

From schoolgirl to well, death bed, Mandy Moore has played pretty much every age on This is Us. While we are still drying our tears as we gear up for the premiere of the final season on Jan. 4, E! News discussed with Mandy what it was like playing young and old Rebecca, an aspect of the role that "terrified" her.

"About a month before we started production, I got an email from Dan informing me that there was this collective agreement it would be best if I could try to portray this character at 65-plus, and we were going to go through the rigmarole of fittings and prosthetics to see if it would work," Mandy explained.

"We have so many crazy funny photos I will have to put out—maybe once the show is done—of what Rebecca could have looked like," the actress noted. "Some were terrifying. I remember the first hair and makeup test. I had a mask on over my lips, over my eyebrows, like they put fake eyebrows on me. I had this really long gray wig. They made her look like she was in her late 90s."

photos
This Is Us Season 6: First-Look Photos

While we wait for season 6 of This is Us—and the funny pics—scroll through all of Mandy's This is Us ages below.

Season six of This is Us premieres Jan. 4 on NBC. 

(E! News and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

NBC
School Girl

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson as seen in the third season episode "Katie Girls." Viewers learned she was not about playing the housewife from a young age.

NBC
Young Love

Here, Rebecca Pearson has just met Jack Pearson and the two took a road trip to Los Angeles to pursue her singing dreams. It didn't go so well.

NBC
New Mom

Much of the flashbacks involve Mandy Moore around this age, her kids are in school, but they're still pretty young.

NBC
The Widow

While her kids are in high school, Rebecca Pearson's husband dies. She does her best to keep everything together, with mixed results.

Instagram
Mature Adult

Seen in "R & B," Rebecca's kids are out of college and starting their adult lives. Mandy Moore shared this photo on her Instagram.

Instagram
Grandma

Mandy Moore spends a lot of her time on This Is Us in this stage of Rebecca Pearson's life. She's a senior citizen, but still on the go. Moore shared this photo on her Instagram.

NBC
Death Becomes Her?

Viewers finally saw Rebecca in the flash forwards and...she's seen better days. She's restricted to bed and suffering from Alzheimer's.

