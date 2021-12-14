Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin "Shushed" Her While She Was in Labor

When it comes to wedding vows, this falls in the for worse category.
If you've ever been shushed by your significant other while you were in labor, Hilaria Baldwin is in your boat. Alec Baldwin's wife of nearly a decade revealed on her Instagram Story that her other half did just that when she was about to welcome their firstborn son, Rafael, in 2015. At the time, they were already parents to their daughter, Carmen, 8. The topic arose when Hilaria came across a Mirror headline referencing a similar situation with a fellow mom and then shared it on social media.
"Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa…He was on the phone [and said] 'Shush! Can you keep it down?'" she recalled. "The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an ass and he cowered."
While the moment was unforgettable, judging by their lasting marriage, it didn't take too much of a toll on their relationship. "Kept the marriage," she quipped. "Went on to have 522 babies after."
Well, not quite 522. The two have since welcomed four more children together for a grand total of six: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, 9 months. As for Hilaria, she set some extra boundaries after that second birth. "I permit him in after I get the epidural," she noted. "I'll spare you the details of my reaction for now. But it never happened again."
In June, the longtime couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. "Happily covering your mouth for 9 years now," she captioned an anniversary tribute to Alec. "Love you and happy anniversary, mi vida."
Most recently, they have stood by each other following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec's film Rust. "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec," Hilaria wrote in an October Instagram post. "It's said, ‘There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."