Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin "Shushed" Her While She Was in Labor

Alec Baldwin's Wife Says He "SHUSHED" Her During Labor

When it comes to wedding vows, this falls in the for worse category.

If you've ever been shushed by your significant other while you were in labor, Hilaria Baldwin is in your boat. Alec Baldwin's wife of nearly a decade revealed on her Instagram Story that her other half did just that when she was about to welcome their firstborn son, Rafael, in 2015. At the time, they were already parents to their daughter, Carmen, 8. The topic arose when Hilaria came across a Mirror headline referencing a similar situation with a fellow mom and then shared it on social media.

"Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa…He was on the phone [and said] 'Shush! Can you keep it down?'" she recalled. "The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an ass and he cowered."