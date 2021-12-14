Jana Duggar Speaks Out After Being Charged With Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Jana Duggar is setting the record straight on her misdemeanor charge.
On Dec. 14, the Counting On alum shared a statement to her Instagram Stories, writing, "I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all. I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time."
According to court documents filed with the Washington County District Court in Arkansas and obtained by E! News on Dec. 10, Jana, 31—who is the eldest daughter of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar—was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor on Sept. 9.
"The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone," Jana continued. "A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident, and the child was unharmed."
A clerk at Washington County District Court-Elm Springs Dept confirmed Jana's charge to E! News on Dec. 10, but no additional details were provided.
Following the incident, Jana's attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf on Sept. 23. In the days following the news of her legal drama, family members, including younger sister Jessa Duggar and Jana's cousin Amy Duggar King came to Jana's defense in statements shared to social media.
"Getting messages about headlines about Jana," Jessa, 29, wrote in an Instagram Story post on Dec. 13. "Bottom line—it was an innocent mistake. She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could've happened to anyone. The media is sensationalizing this because of other current family circumstances, and it makes me so mad. She's without question, one of the most amazing women I know, and I'd trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor—give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives."
Now, Jana said despite the occurrence, she is "grateful" for authorities and their handling of the situation.
"They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment," she added. "It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied. In the end, I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that's truly what mattered the most to me."
News of Jana's charge came one day after her brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He is facing up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 for each count. His attorneys told E! News they plan to seek an appeal.