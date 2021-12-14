Wine Time! Watch a First Look at NBC's Grand Crew Opening Credits

Watch : "Grand Crew" Opening Intro Brings the Vibes

A wine-in-a-million show.

Allow E! News to introduce what's sure to be your new favorite comedy series, Grand Crew.

The NBC show stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart, all of whom star as members of a tight-knit friend group simply trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles, staying close through it all by making sure to always find the time to gather at their favorite bar to "wine down."

Making Grand Crew sound even more promising is the team behind the series, including showrunner Phil Augusta Jackson. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum not only created and served as an executive producer on the comedy, but he also wrote, performed and produced Grand Crew's opening sequence, which E! News can exclusively reveal above.

Co-produced and co-written by Nick Lee, the track narrates the colorful credits, which feature splashes of Los Angeles and copious amounts of wine.