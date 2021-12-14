Jordan Fisher and Wife Ellie Expecting First Baby

Watch : Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold Are "DWTS" Champs

Jordan Fisher is stepping into a new chapter: parenthood.

The actor and his wife, Ellie, are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the news in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The clip starts off with Jordan with his eyes closed, and Ellie helping him put on a jacket. She then tells him to stick his hand in his pocket. Once he does, he finds a positive pregnancy test and bursts into happy tears.

Later on, viewers see Jordan and Ellie reveal the sex of the child to family members. The duo asks their loved ones to take a bite out of a cupcake and blue frosting is revealed.

"It's a boy!" Jordan exclaims.

The announcement comes just a little more than a year after Jordan and Ellie tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding, kind of literally: They wed at the stroke of midnight on Nov. 21, 2020, at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park in Florida.