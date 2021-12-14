Watch Tom Holland, Dakota Johnson, John Cena and More Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

It's mean-tweet time!

If you're a fan of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you're probably familiar with the show's signature "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" segment, when stars take turns reading—you guessed it—mean tweets about themselves.

On Monday, Dec. 13, the latest round went live on YouTube—with familiar faces like Dakota Johnson, John Cena, Tom Holland and Allison Janney giving it a try.

"Allison Janney looks like a substitute teacher everyone hates," the actress read before firing back with, "Well f--k you."

Cena thought a bit more scientifically about the digital insult he faced: "F--k off @JohnCena you talentless ball sack."

"I take offense to this," the F9 actor said. "Only because a ballsack holds a ton of talent. It has half of the DNA to create human life and that's a pretty fascinating thing."

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham fired back musically after reading the tweet, "This is no hate to Hannah Waddingham because I'm sure she's lovely But she just LOOKS insufferable."

"F--k you," she sang operatically. "How 'bout that?"