2021 Year in Review: Vote For the Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations

Billie Eilish going blonde and Adele's health journey and Travis Barker 's new tattoos all made headlines, but which of 2021 's transformations was the most surprising? Vote now!

Okay, we'll admit it: 2021 has, at times, run neck and neck with 2020 in the competition for years we'd most like to put in the rearview. But amid the social distancing, home schooling and still-very-much-present coronavirus pandemic, there have been more than a few bright spots.

Britney Spears was freed, the Friends reunited and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had us all reviewing the "Jenny From the Block" video frame-by-frame.

So before we officially turn the page on this year (and by that, we mean scroll over to 2022 in our phone), E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments that sent you down that Internet rabbit hole? The headlines that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for the things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send 2021 off in style—and then maybe lock the door.

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

So many changes, so little time. 

We're calling it: 2021 may have just been the year of the celebrity transformation, with several stars, including Adele, Rebel Wilson and Will Smith, opening up about their health journeys. Plus, more than a few celebs decided to take major risks by shaking up their signature looks. Billie Eilish had a blonde bombshell moment. Noah Centineo got in superhero shape. Chip Gaines shaved his head. Oh, and did we mention Travis Barker got multiple tattoos in honor of Kourtney Kardashian

But which transformation was truly the year's most surprising? That's where you come in. So let's get down to business—you've only got three days to be a part of the voting fun with the polls officially closing at 11:59 PST Monday, Dec. 20, with a new set launching that same day. 

2021 Year in Review: Transformations

The New Celeb Hair That Made You Do A Double Take
Chip Gaines' Shaved Head
14.6%
Billie Eilish Goes Blonde
39.6%
Camila Cabello's Blue Hair
6.2%
Chrishell Stause Goes Brunette
8.3%
Kourtney Kardashian's Bob
22.9%
Iris Law's Shaved Head
8.3%
The Celeb Who Was Your Fitsporation at the Gym:
Adele
61.4%
Rebel Wilson
31.8%
Shay Mitchell
2.3%
Will Poulter
0%
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
2.3%
Will Smith
2.3%
Noah Centineo
0%
The Star Whose New Tattoo You're Still Not Over
Lala Kent's "bRand new" tattoo fix
15.2%
Adam Levine's rose face tattoo and butterfly neck ink
27.3%
Travis Barker's tattoos of Kourtney Kardashian's lips and name
18.2%
Machine Gun Kelly's neck tattoo
12.1%
Grimes' "alien scars" back tattoo
12.1%
Heather Rae Young's "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" butt tattoo
15.2%

