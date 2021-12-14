Dakota Johnson Sets the Record Straight on "Lime-Gate"

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show

Dakota Johnson is anything but bitter about a particular green fruit that recently made an unexpected splash in her life.



If you're wondering just what we're referring to, allow us to set the scene: In March 2020, the Fifty Shades of Grey star, 32, gave Architectural Digest a tour of her home, which included a look at her beautiful kitchen. While there, Dakota pointed out the bowl of limes placed on the counter and declared, "I love limes. I love them so much. They're great and I love them so much, and I like to present them like this in my house."



Fast forward to the top of this year, when Dakota admitted she actually doesn't like them at all during a January appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, explaining that they were just a little bonus to her home (that accentuated her green kitchen cabinets) for the video, courtesy of set design. And as host Jimmy Fallon pointed out to the actress on Dec. 12, that juicy plot twist (a.k.a "lime-gate" as The Tonight Show called it) was the talk of the town—to which Dakota clarified things, once and for all.