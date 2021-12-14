Chrissy Teigen Calls Plumber After Daughter Luna's First Tooth Falls Down the Sink

The things we do for our kids.
On Monday, Dec. 13, Chrissy Teigen went on Instagram Story to reveal to her 36 million followers a plumber going through a sink cabinet in what appears to be her kitchen, writing, "Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink
Chrissy stands back and films the plumber as he begins the search for her 5-year-old daughter's highly valuable property.
After a few small laughs she lets out a sarcastic, "Great."
Luckily, this fairy didn't fly too far before dropping the precious commodity. "Oh s - - t we found it on the camera!" Chrissy exclaimed after a sewer-inspection camera spotted and circled the found treasure. "Praise lord I was so sad."
While it is unclear how Luna's tooth ended up down the sink, we're hoping it got a good washing before the Tooth Fairy traded it in for some sweet cash under her kid's pillow.
One tooth-related incident not withstanding, Chrissy is an expert the kitchen according to her husband, John Legend.
"Well, as you know, I am married to someone who is a very good cook. She makes a really mean beef Wellington during the holidays," The Voice coach exclusively shared with E! News on Dec. 12. "We love having that for Christmas Eve dinner and so many great pies and desserts. Chrissy's best dessert, in my opinion, is her sweet potato streusel pie."
The dad of Luna and son Miles, 3, went on praising, "It's just amazing. We'll be packing on the pounds this holiday season."
Let's just hope Santa has better luck than the Tooth Fairy this year.