E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chrissy Teigen Calls Plumber After Daughter Luna's First Tooth Falls Down the Sink

Tooth Fairy fail! Chrissy Teigen went on Instagram to share an incredibly relatable parenting mishap after Luna lost her first tooth. Check out the details here.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 14, 2021 3:39 PMTags
John LegendCelebritiesChrissy Teigen
Watch: Chrissy Teigen's "Awkward" Love for Ariana Grande on "The Voice"

The things we do for our kids.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Chrissy Teigen went on Instagram Story to reveal to her 36 million followers a plumber going through a sink cabinet in what appears to be her kitchen, writing, "Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink

Chrissy stands back and films the plumber as he begins the search for her 5-year-old daughter's highly valuable property.

After a few small laughs she lets out a sarcastic, "Great." 

Luckily, this fairy didn't fly too far before dropping the precious commodity. "Oh s - - t we found it on the camera!" Chrissy exclaimed after a sewer-inspection camera spotted and circled the found treasure. "Praise lord I was so sad."

While it is unclear how Luna's tooth ended up down the sink, we're hoping it got a good washing before the Tooth Fairy traded it in for some sweet cash under her kid's pillow. 

photos
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's $16.8 Million Home

One tooth-related incident not withstanding, Chrissy is an expert the kitchen according to her husband, John Legend.

"Well, as you know, I am married to someone who is a very good cook. She makes a really mean beef Wellington during the holidays," The Voice coach exclusively shared with E! News on Dec. 12. "We love having that for Christmas Eve dinner and so many great pies and desserts. Chrissy's best dessert, in my opinion, is her sweet potato streusel pie."

Instagram

The dad of Luna and son Miles, 3, went on praising, "It's just amazing. We'll be packing on the pounds this holiday season." 

Let's just hope Santa has better luck than the Tooth Fairy this year. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Discusses the Final Three Men

2

Britney Spears Finally Addresses Controversial Diane Sawyer Interview

3
Exclusive

Could Carrie Have Saved Big? A Cardiologist Weighs In...

4

See Inside Taylor Swift's Joint Birthday Party With Alana Haim

5

And Just Like That...Chris Noth Stars in Peloton Ad After Big Shocker

Latest News

Dakota Johnson Sets the Record Straight on "Lime-Gate"

Jessa Duggar Explains Why Sister Jana Was Charged With Misdemeanor

Ozzy Osbourne Imitator Wows the Clash of the Cover Bands Judges

Exclusive

See Terry Bradshaw Channel Spielberg During Hilarious Directing Debut

Exclusive

My 600-lb. Life Sneak Peek: "Cheat Day" Chicken Causes Drama

Chrissy Teigen Calls Plumber After Daughter's Tooth Falls Down Sink

Scarlett Johansson Reveals How Daughter Rose Feels About Baby Cosmo