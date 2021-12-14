Scarlett Johansson Reveals How Her Daughter Rose Feels About Baby Cosmo

Is Scarlett Johansson's 7-year-old daughter Rose totally in love with her 4-month-old baby bro Cosmo, or is she just not that into him?
The 37-year-old actress clued fans in during the Dec. 14 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"She's pretty neutral about it," Johansson said, "which I think is a good thing."
The Black Widow star said her eldest child will come home "talking a mile a minute," so, Johansson will remind Rose to say hello to her brother. And while Rose will take a moment to go, "Oh my god, he's so cute," Johansson shared, she'll then go back to what she was saying before. As the two-time Oscar nominee put it, "I think being 7 is pretty psychedelic."
Johansson and her husband, Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost, announced in August that they'd welcomed their son. Rose's dad is Johansson's ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
And recently, the baby boy reached a big milestone. "He just, like, discovered his feet," Johansson told Ellen DeGeneres during her joint interview with Bono, "which is, like, the biggest thing ever."
And even though Cosmo is just a few months old, Johansson is already starting to see how his personality could differ from Rose's.
"I imagine that they'll be very different people," she continued. "You know, my daughter is very, you know, she's a little bossy, I don't know where she gets it from, and she's very headstrong….Well, he's just putting his feet in his mouth. So, he seems pretty laid-back."
As for who the stricter parent is, Johansson said, "Me, obviously." Pointing to a picture of her with Jost, she then added, "Look at him. He's, like, so easygoing."
Johansson revealed her family's holiday plans during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop at the Sing 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. In addition to "competitive" Secret Santa with her siblings, Johansson admitted she accidentally "messed up" the Elf on the Shelf tradition for Rose.
"I kind of killed the Elf on the Shelf tradition because my daughter found him in the box the other day," Johansson said. "She was like, 'Why is he in this weird dusty box?' I was like, 'He lives there right before...'"
Watch the video to see her interview.