Zendaya Glamorously Channels Spider-Man at No Way Home Premiere

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Move over, Spider-Man—there's a new woman for the job and her name is Zendaya.

If there's ever a star to understand the assignment on the red carpet, it's the 25-year-old actress. She added yet another unforgettable look to her fashion arsenal on Monday, Dec. 13 when she stepped out on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, co-starring her on and off-screen leading man, Tom Holland. And while Tom is usually the one sporting a face mask and hanging from spider webs, it was Zendaya who took the reins on the red carpet.

The Euphoria star turned heads in a custom Valentino gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and all-over spider web embroidery, and accessorized with Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin heels. She took the themed look one step further by donning a matching mask, which concealed the top half of her face.

Nevertheless, there was no mistaking the fashionista for anyone else. Still, she wasn't the only guest who was dressed to impress on the movie's big night.