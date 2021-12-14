Jenna Dewan Shares Topless Photo From Steamy Birthday Getaway With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Watch : Jenna Dewan Welcomes Baby No. 2

Jenna Dewan stripped all the way down to her birthday suit during her birthday getaway with fiancé Steve Kazee.

The couple recently enjoyed a romantic vacation to celebrate the Step Up star turning 41, and Jenna posted pictures from the trip to Instagram on Dec. 13.

"Couldn't have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried," she captioned a series of photos from their stay, adding, "Thank you, baby." In the first pic, Jenna and Steve strike a pose for the camera while soaking in the water without their garments. The other photos in the birthday post included a scenic look at their tropical destination and even more photos of the two hanging out in paradise.



As for Steve, who welcomed son Callum with the World of Dance alum in March 2020, he gave fans an adorable glimpse of his love for his other half in a birthday shout-out dedicated to Jenna.