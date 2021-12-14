ShopDisney's Mystery Savings Event: Save Up to 40% on Toys, Dooney & Bourke, Loungefly & More

E! was paid by shopDisney to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's the final days of shopDisney's 12 Days of Magical Deals sale and they saved the best deal for last. From now until Dec. 16, they're holding a Mystery Savings Event where you can score up to 40% off hundreds of items. All you have to do is add the items to your bag to see how much of a discount you're going to get. From what we've seen, the discounts are really good!

Because it's a mystery sale, we won't ruin the fun of discovering how much of a discount you'll be getting. However, we will say that certain must-have items that rarely go on sale like Loungefly's mini backpacks and select Dooney & Bourke collections are included in the sale.

If you're shopping for kids, there's no shortage of amazing gift that are discounted right now. For instance, who can resist an adorable Grogu toy? We know we can't! There's also an amazing Disney Princess doll set for sale, a talking Boba Fett action figure, weighted Disney character plush toys and cute pajama sets that come with matching pillows.

The deadline for standard shipping by Christmas is Dec. 17, so be sure to check out shopDisney's Mystery Savings Event today. We rounded up a few items we have our eye on. Most items are on sale, while others are ones we think are worth getting. Check those out below.