RHOBH Pauses Filming After Garcelle Beauvais Says She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has temporarily shut down production following a COVID-19 breakthrough case.

Bravo confirmed to E! News that production has paused on RHOBH.

The news comes after star Garcelle Beauvais shared on Instagram that she tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Dec. 13, she posted a video with the health update. "I hope it's a good Monday for you," she began. "I found out that I tested positive for COVID."

Beauvais, 55, wrote in the caption that she was "thankful" to be vaccinated and was not showing symptoms.

"I feel OK. I'm sure I will continue to feel OK," she continued, before mentioning her 14-year-old sons Jax and Jaid Nilon. "My boys are being tested, so far they've tested negative. And we're going to continue testing them."

The reality star asked fans to please "send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantine for the next few days," adding, "Well, not few, probably 10. This stuff is crazy. Be careful out there. Be safe."