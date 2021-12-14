Watch Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. Tease Each Other About Their Hygiene Secrets

We've seen celebrities debate over their bathing habits. Now, Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. are starting a dental discourse.
The supermodel, 26, and the Los Angeles Rams player, 29, apparently don't see eye-to-eye on their teeth-brushing routine. The pair discussed their controversial habits during a sit-down interview at their joint photo shoot for Kendall's oral beauty brand, Moon, as Odell becomes a stakeholder and ambassador.
In a video exclusively provided to E! News, the two hilariously tease each other after revealing differing opinions on dental hygiene. Though Odell brushes his teeth after drinking coffee, Kendall is a firm believer of reaching for the toothbrush before her morning caffeine boost. Needless to say: It made for some sparkling conversation.
"I don't drink coffee, so would tea breath be a thing?" Kendall says, to which the NFL star quips, "Depends what kind of tea."
"Listen, so you're drinking coffee with bad breath?" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then asks Odell, who says that he prefers his routine because his breath "doesn't smell so good in the first place" after waking up. This way, he can freshen it up with just one brushing in the morning.
"See, I can't do anything before I brush my teeth. Like, I have to have a fresh clean mouth before I even eat my breakfast," Kendall tells the athlete as she jokingly waves him off. "Okay, we're gonna talk about this later."
But when their conversation turns to the "craziest place" they've ever brushed their teeth, Kendall is completely flabbergasted when she learns that Odell once brushed his teeth while inside a porta-potty.
"Ew! What?!" she says. "I'm actually in shock of your answers."
"I didn't want people taking pictures," Odell says, while explaining why he did the deed inside a public bathroom. That prompted Kendall to point out that the cat's still out of the bag since he's "telling people now."
Still, there is one thing that Kendall and Odell agree on: the importance of flossing.
"After I brush my teeth, I grab five or six flosses and run through them," Odell shares. "I just love flossing."
"I'm jealous. I'm not good and my dentist yells at me," Kendall says, before admitting that she "should get better at flossing, honestly."
She adds to Odell, "I need to start doing it more. From today, I'm making a pact with you to start."