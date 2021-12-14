See Inside Taylor Swift's Joint Birthday Party With Alana Haim

Watch : All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly feeling happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. Why? Don't know about you, but she's feeling 32.

The pop star shared all the best photos from her 32nd birthday party on Monday, Dec. 13. It was a joint affair, celebrating both her big day and friend Alana Haim turning 30 on Dec. 15. Both blew out the candles on their respective cakes while partying the night away with their mutual friends.

Those who managed to score an invite included Alana's Licorice Pizza co-star Cooper Hoffman (the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman), 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, Taylor's muse Sadie Sink and Alana's sister and HAIM bandmate Este Haim. Also in attendance were Booksmart actress Diana Silvers, singer Gracie Abrams and model Martha Hunt.

Taylor shared a glimpse into her party on Instagram, writing, "*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30."

She also put to rest any concern about precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Don't worry we tested everyone!" Taylor added. "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."