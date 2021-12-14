Could Carrie Have Saved Big on And Just Like That? A Cardiologist Weighs In...

Watch : Should Samantha Have Been KILLED on "And Just Like That"?!

Did wE! actually get an expert opinion on Mr. Big's death? Abso–f––kin–lutely.

Though we are still coping with the fact that Big (Chris Noth) is actually gone—or not, according to Ryan Reynolds, but we digress—E! News talked to Cardiologist and past president of the LA County Medical Association Dr. Sion Roy to discuss whether or not Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) could have saved her husband.

In the first episode of the long-awaited Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., Carrie finds a partially conscious Big on the ground outside of the shower suffering from a heart attack. But instead of calling 9-1-1, she holds him and cries.

Dr. Roy says that although "it was a little unclear exactly what was going on because there was no real significant dialogue," Carrie should have "called 9-1-1, run over, try to figure out what was wrong while the emergency services were on the way."

And that's not all, as Dr. Roy notes that Carrie should begun chest compression when Big started to lose his pulse.

Though Carrie could have been a bit more proactive, Dr. Roy explains that "more likely than not, if we take this scenario at face value, he was probably going to die regardless." So, drop your pitchforks, folks.