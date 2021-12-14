Travis Barker's Son Landon Reveals Holiday Plans and His Go-To Gift For Family

The Barker family is feeling this holiday season.
As Travis Barker prepares for his first Christmas as a fiancé to Kourtney Kardashian, Landon Barker, his 18-year-old son with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, is ready to spread cheer. The musician, who performs under the name OTG Landon, told E! News during the Christy's Foundation Presents: Christmas Giveaway charity event on Saturday, Dec. 11, that he plans to "celebrate with the family, give back, be thankful and have a great Christmas" this year.
"I know that I'm very blessed," he said. "Ever since I was young, I feel like I believe in karma. You know: Put good energy out, good energy comes back. So, I feel like it's always good to give."
For Landon, spending time with his loved ones is especially important during the holidays, and the Barkers have a very traditional approach to Christmas Day.
"We will always open each other's presents Christmas morning and then go have dinner," Landon said. "That's pretty much the tradition, but it's stuck with us."
No word on whether there'll be joint Kardashian-Barker festivities this year, but the lovebirds' kids have spent lots of time together this season already—most recently in November when their families came together for a group vacation in Mexico to celebrate Travis' 46th birthday.
And when it comes to gifts for his fam, Landon revealed that he loves to use his eye for fashion and give styling advice.
"I like picking out gifts, too," he said. "That's my favorite thing to do. I feel like I'm good when it comes to clothing."
He added, "I feel like I can mix and match and figure out someone's style and then give them something that they'll actually wear that's, like, dope."
While the "Holiday" artist said he's "happy to get whatever" for Christmas this year, there is something on his wish list that his rock star dad can relate to: tattoos.
Landon said his first taste of ink was at 16, when he and Travis got the word "Blessed" tattooed on their bodies. Since then, he's been consistently wanting to add to his body art collection.
"I still need to catch up, but I'm almost in a place that I like," he said. "I definitely need at least five to 10 more, but I've gotten a few so far."
Another thing Landon has in the works? More music—especially collaborations with his father, who Landon said he "always" goes to for song advice.
"We have a few songs together," he said. "So I feel like, yeah, you'll definitely see stuff with us together, for sure."
As for giving feedback on Travis' songs, Landon shared, "I'm an honest person, so all of his music that I like and I don't like, I always tell him, but I pretty much like 99 percent of it."