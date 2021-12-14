Travis Barker's Son Landon Reveals Holiday Plans and His Go-To Gift For Family

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And when it comes to gifts for his fam, Landon revealed that he loves to use his eye for fashion and give styling advice.

"I like picking out gifts, too," he said. "That's my favorite thing to do. I feel like I'm good when it comes to clothing."

He added, "I feel like I can mix and match and figure out someone's style and then give them something that they'll actually wear that's, like, dope."

While the "Holiday" artist said he's "happy to get whatever" for Christmas this year, there is something on his wish list that his rock star dad can relate to: tattoos.

Landon said his first taste of ink was at 16, when he and Travis got the word "Blessed" tattooed on their bodies. Since then, he's been consistently wanting to add to his body art collection.

"I still need to catch up, but I'm almost in a place that I like," he said. "I definitely need at least five to 10 more, but I've gotten a few so far."