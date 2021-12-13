Lindsay Lohan Shares Glimpse Into Romantic Winter Outing With Fiancé Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is walking in a winter wonderland with her love, Bader Shammas.
The Mean Girls star, 35, shared photos of herself enjoying a day in the snow with her fiancé on Monday, Dec. 13. She also posted a snap with her brother, Dakota Lohan, proving it was a family affair.
"No1 else I'd rather freeze with," Lindsay wrote of the black-and-white pic with Bader, who was bundled up in a beanie, gloves and hefty jacket. She wore knee-length puffer coat and knit hat for the snowy date, which earned Dakota's approval.
"Y'all are sooo cute!!!" he commented on his sister's post.
Lindsay posted a pic of the siblings, writing, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas," though Dakota's reply made it clear that the photo shoot came at a cost: "Freezing ma balls off. Love you best friend."
He also shared videos of what appears to be an afternoon sledding in the snow.
On Nov. 28, Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader, who lives in Dubai and works at Credit Suisse, according to his LinkedIn. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote at the time, while showing off her diamond ring. Her mom Dina commented, "My heart is full #engaged #newbeginnings."
Perhaps she'll get some wedding tips from her longtime friend, Paris Hilton, who recently wed Carter Reum in a series of bridal events over one big weekend.
"I saw Lindsay got engaged, and I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her," Paris said in a recent podcast episode. "I am genuinely very happy for her, and it just makes me so happy to see."
She also reflected on their iconic car photo with Britney Spears, saying, "Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we've grown up."