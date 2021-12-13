Kim Kardashian Admits She Took Out SNL Joke About Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Must-See Moments on "Saturday Night Live"

Bring it on, sister.

More than two months after Kim Kardashian wowed audiences as host of Saturday Night Live, some fans still can't believe how hard she went for it during her monologue, which featured jokes at the expense of Kanye West, Kris Jenner and extended family.

In a new interview with i-D, Kim reiterated that her close-knit crew was supportive and in on the jokes. At the same time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wonders if she could have taken things even further.

"Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want.' Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted," Kim told the publication. "Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan [Thompson] and Khloé [Kardashian] that I took out—I could've maybe gone further."

She added, "But everyone was like, ‘Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.' They were down. That was super cool." In her latest intervew, Kim didn't reveal what the discarded joke was about.